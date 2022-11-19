LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School cheerleading team is starting out the season with a new coach stepping in.
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School cheerleading team is starting out the season with a new coach stepping in.
“The cheerleading team is currently having their clinic and tryouts, and it is going very well,” she said.
The team is mostly composed of the football cheerleaders however the coach did say they opened it up for other girls as well.
According to the coach, practices are also progressing as they prepare the team for cheer competitions. Cheer competitions are composed of teams that have prepared unique routines that include dance, cheer, stunts and tumbling.
Teams will go through multiple events on their way to the main competition for Florida, which is the State Cheerleading Competition.
“These girls have a lot of work, a lot of practice, and will need to make a lot of sacrifices in order to achieve state, but we are confident,” Candeletta said.
Coach Candeletta has decided to not choose captains this season, she explained since all the girls are showing leadership, dedication and are working as a team, they all deserve that recognition, they are one big family.
Candeletta did name a few girls that she felt were very dedicated to the squad during a turbulent time, such as Anajah Archer, Makayla Dillon and Antranique Felton, who also plays for the girls basketball team, but said the entire team was doing a fantastic job.
Felton, when asked how her practices were going stated, “Considering how we started, then losing our coach, our practices are going really well.”
She added that herself, along with her teammates, plan on giving 110% effort this season to achieve their team goal of making the state championship, with ultimately placing.
Coach Candeletta and her team are excited and confident in the upcoming season.
