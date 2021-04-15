LAKE PLACID — During the regular meeting of the Lake Placid Town Council, Town Planner Melanie Culpepper gave a second reading to the Annual Capital Improvement Element. This gave the council or audience members a chance to make any modifications before adopting the ordinance.
“It’s an annual review of the Capital Improvement schedule and this identifies funding, timing and priority for listed projects and it ensures that the adopted level of services are achieved and maintained,” she said. “You have to do this every year so that you can make sure your level of service standards are maintained.”
Councilman Greg Sapp moved to adopt Ordinance 2021-3, Councilwoman Debra Worley seconded the motion and the rest of council voted yes as well.
In other actions:
Town Administrator Phil Williams asked the council for direction regarding the interlocal agreement between the Town of Lake Placid and Highlands County that will expire on April 30. Yes, that is just before the official start of hurricane season on June 1.
Councilman Ray Royce said he appreciated the reminder and said Highlands County would be entering interlocal agreements with all three municipalities and the county would be in contact soon. Town Attorney Bert Harris III agreed and said the county drives the timeline and the county attorney is aware of the wishes. Royce explained in the event of a storm, without the interlocal agreement, the town could be left on its own to clean up and seek reimbursement from the state or federal level.