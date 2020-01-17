LAKE PLACID — In the regular meeting of the Town Council on Monday, council members approved the Annual Capital Improvement Element on first reading. It is expected to be approved and adopted at the next meeting on Feb. 10. Town Planner Dana Riddell and Melanie Culpepper presented Ordinance 2019-789.
“Updating the annual five year capital improvement schedule is a requirement of the Florida statutes to include needed capital improvements,” Riddell said.
She also said the schedule ensures that services are maintained or exceeded the accepted levels. The schedule also provides funding and prioritizes projects.
The Lake Placid Planning Agency recommended in December that council accept the measure. Councilman Ray Royce confirmed that there were no major projects that were not funded by grants in the near future, except, perhaps, a new police car.
In other actions:
Councilman Ray Royce suggested Town Administrator Phil Williams look into the feasibility of hiring a full-time person who will concentrate on landscape. Other staff members work with the landscaping but also have other duties. Keep Lake Placid Beautiful members and volunteers also work on the landscaping, but Royce feels someone full time is needed to take care of the town’s landscaping.
“One of the things that sets us apart (the town) is the investments the town and Keep Lake Placid Beautiful have made in the horticultural sense,” Royce said. “It just makes us different from the other communities, even in the county, and I just think we need to be doing a little bit better job of keeping our trees, bushes and sidewalks and those kinds of things in better shape.”
Royce also suggested, if it is feasible, that hiring someone should be done before summer.
Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III agreed with an enthusiastic “amen.”