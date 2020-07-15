LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council approved a tentative millage rate at its regular council meeting on Monday. For the second year in a row, council has lowered the millage rate. The tentative rate will be 3.325.
Though not quite the rollback rate of 3.1652, the rate is below the current rate of 3.50. Councilman Ray Royce moved for the 3.325 for the sake of budgeting purposes. He stated he would eventually like to get to the rollback rate but it may take a couple of years.
Royce said he did not want to go any higher than the current rate but was unsure if the town could afford to go to the rollback rate.
“Which is a 5% reduction from this year’s millage rate, which in very round numbers, is about halfway between the rollback rate and the current rate millage rate. What we would do with that rate versus the current rate, would only lose about $500-600 in CRA (community redevelopment agency) value and we would be down about $33,000-$34,000 in ad valorem value.”
The 3.325 would be the maximum millage rate. Once set, it cannot be raised; however, it can be lowered.
The Truth in Millage Act, or TRIM report that residents are mailed, will likely show a tax increase. According to Royce, any increase above the rollback rate shows as a tax increase.
Royce stated that the 5% tax decrease was possible because of new properties annexed in to the town as well as new homes being built, especially in Lake June Point. He also said homes valued over $500,000 and improvements to plazas such as Publix have helped to broaden the tax base.
“The total revenue the town will receive from ad valorem taxes will probably go up 5%,” Royce said. “In general, people should see a 5% reduction.”
Royce made the motion to accept the tentative rate of 3.325 and the motion carried.
Budget workshops are slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the Lake Placid Government Center. The public is encouraged to voice their opinions and concerns about the budget. The bulk of the work on the budget is ironed out during those workshops traditionally. The budget is normally ready to be approved by September.