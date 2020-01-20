LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams asked council to approve a new reader board for the sign on the newish Lake Placid Government Center. When they bought the building from a former church, the sign conveyed. It is a lighted sign that announces items like service times or meeting times.
The council instructed Williams to send out for bids on a new reader board sign and the council members would take the next month to decide on whether or not to spend the money on the board.
“I know that I’m out on a limb here but the reader board — we struggle with the current one to make it work, for a 2007 reader board. All we have been able to do is to get one message to scroll across it,” Williams said at the town council meeting Monday.
Basically, the technology is outdated. Other sign companies have gotten away from the older technology and have gone to a cloud based system, eliminating the need for a dedicated laptop according to Williams. He asked council how interested they would be in acquiring a new sign. The new signs do not come cheap.
One estimate for the sign was $15,733, while another price tag for a red on black board was around $11,000. A full color reader board would be over $20,000. Williams said he would recommend a good definition single color sign. Williams said he had already spent about $500 on the sign.
“I know it seems like kind of a splurge, but I think, when you think of the amount of communication that the town could do, that the town government center could do, with with the people of Lake Placid coming and going.”
The upcoming Interlake paving project was used as an example, meetings, etc. Williams said the new location on U.S. 27 will be a good location for residents to see. He did say he would have to check the town’s signs ordinance to make sure they weren’t violating their own ordinances.
Councilman Greg Sapp said he was indifferent and that he rarely looked over at the government center in his commutes on U.S. 27. Mayor John Holbrook said he probably would notice it if it was lit up. Sapp wasn’t sure if it was worth $11,000 to find out. Counilman Ray Royce asked Williams to find the difference in a sign that is single-sided. Councilman Charlie Wilson said he would like to get the public’s opinion.