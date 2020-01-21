LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council is seeking helps from residents to earn a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to replace an old water main that needs to be replaced.
The town could receive extra points while it competes with other cities for the same grant money by forming a Community Advisory Task Force which will meet “for one Sunshine meeting” to discuss the grant and project, according to Town Administrator Phil Williams.
Utilities Director Joe Barber explained on Friday, the pipe bursting project is necessary because the current pipe is about 50 years old and is Transite, an asbestos cement.
“The CATF group allows us to receive more points toward out grant application,” Barber said. “It must consist of five town residents of which three must be considered by the grants definition to be low to moderate income.”
CBDG grants must be done within the town limits.
“For in-town projects, I would like to do the scary, hard stuff first,” Barber said in Monday's meeting. “What I am proposing is doing a pipe bursting project to replace the water main that runs down Interlake Boulevard. It's going to be a tough project. That's a pretty old main there.”
Murphy Pipeline gave Barber a quote of about $500,000. Barber said he would increase the amount so the amount may continue the water main further east because of continued problems near Save-a-Lot, across U.S. 27
“We plan on replacing as much pipe as the $700,000 CDBG Grant will allow We should be able to replace all of the pipe down Interlake Boulevard east of the circle to U.S. 27, Barber said.
He also said, the water department had $15,000 budgeted for the engineering that he believes will cover the cost.
It should take about six months for the grant process before work can begin. Interlake Boulevard will be paved in February. The main line runs under the parking spaces in front of the stores on Interlake Boulevard.
“This project should not affect the paving project, it uses a pipe bursting method in which two pits are dug and a new pipe is pulled through the old pipe,” Barber said. “After the new pipe is put in place the services are then reconnected. It will be much less intrusive than open cut construction in this area.”
For more information on being a number of the CAFT committee call Town Hall at 863-699-3747.