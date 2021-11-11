LAKE PLACID — Please coordinate with us on future property annexations.
That’s the message in a letter from County Administrator Randy Vosburg to the Lake Placid Town Council, which pledged to do just that at its Monday evening regular meeting.
Council members voted on first reading to annex three lots at Placid Plaza, at the corner of Tower Street and Hillside Avenue as well as another residence on Kent Plaza Monday, but pledged to meet with the county to discuss coordinating future annexations. The annexations are voluntary, though the town can initiate annexations.
The annexations will become official after Dec. 13 when the council will pass an ordinance in second reading. The forged ahead with those because the town had already advertised its intention to do so.
The town will continue to annex private properties to bring outlying areas into the fold with its Lake Placid Regional Plan, which organizes the future development of the town. Once the properties become officially part of the town, the municipality can provide water, sewer, police protection, solid waste disposal and planning and code services at the rate it charges other residents. Under Florida law, municipalities can charge non-annexed properties 25 percent more for such services.
According to Town Council Member Ray Royce, the county wants to avoid checkerboard application of such services as sewer, water, and trash pickup along a single street. Lake Placid garbage trucks would pick up garbage for its residents along a street as garbage companies with county contracts pick up trash at other homes on the same street.
“Mr. Vosburg wants to make sure the town doesn’t “annex just a couple of properties along a road, so we don’t have enclaves along one street, one house is in the county, the next house is in town. It’s about responsibility for providing services.”
Annexations can also raise questions about which entity should maintain streets, gutters, and provide police and other services, though that has not been seen to be the case with these properties.
The meeting will be held sometime in the next few weeks, Royce said.
“We’re going to have a meeting to figure out how to probably fill in a few spots here and there,” he said.
Annexing outlying properties lets the town beautify and create uniformity as it grows, Royce said. “Lake Placid has slightly different zoning laws, a different sign code. In our effort to keep our area a little bit nicer and controlled, we need to have political jurisdiction over that.”