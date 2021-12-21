LAKE PLACID — Deadly tornadoes ripped through six states Dec. 10-11. The death toll in Kentucky is at least 78 with more deaths and injuries reported in other states. Homes and businesses have been decimated, impacting thousands of people and leaving many without power.
The Elks of Lake Placid Lodge 2661 is aiming to ease some of the burden from those effected by the storms. Elk member John Holbrook said they are accepting monetary donations at the Lodge at 200 County Road 621 in Lake Placid.
The Lodge is meeting the donations up to $5,000, although Holbrook said he hopes they get more.
“The Lake Placid Lodge will send the money to the Grand Lodge to distribute to the communities in need,” Holbrook said.
Cash or check donations can be dropped off at the Lodge. Checks can be made out to Lake Placid Elks; be sure to write on the memo line ‘Tornado Relief’ and mail to LP Elks Lodge 2661, 200 CR 621, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Holbrook said aid will be needed for quite some time because of the devastation in the area. Besides Kentucky, tornadoes plowed through Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri leaving many homeless and jobless as their buildings were destroyed.
There are about 100 lodges across the state of Florida. Lodges from every state and U.S. Territory will be collecting funds, according to the Elks National website. National Elks President T. Keith Mills in Chicago authorized a $25,000 donaiton from the Elks Disaster Relief Program, Inc.
For more information on donating, call 863-465-2661.