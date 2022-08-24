LAKE PLACID — Dig out those bell bottom pants, untangle that leather trim and dust off those platform shoes, and head over to the Elks for an evening of disco and dining beginning at 6 p.m. The lodge at 200 County Road 621 East will be transformed into a Boogie Wonderland, to borrow a phrase from Earth Wind & Fire.
The public is welcome and there is a cash bar open all night.
Local band Raisin’ Cain will provide the tunes for guests to get down to. A $20 ticket will purchase a roasted chicken dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and a dessert.
Exalted Ruler Crystel McCullough said there will be certificates for those who prove to be dressed in the grooviest outfits of the nights.
The dance is a fundraiser for the Harry Anna Trust. The proceeds will go to charities that benefit local children in the community. The Elks provide camperships for children at their Umatilla camp as well as physical therapy treatments via a mobile van and more.
For ticket information call 863-441-3287 or pay for admission at the door.