elks party

This group of people look like they are ready to get their boogey on at the Lake Placid Elks.

 COURTESY PHOTO/METRO CREATIVE

LAKE PLACID — Dig out those bell bottom pants, untangle that leather trim and dust off those platform shoes, and head over to the Elks for an evening of disco and dining beginning at 6 p.m. The lodge at 200 County Road 621 East will be transformed into a Boogie Wonderland, to borrow a phrase from Earth Wind & Fire.

The public is welcome and there is a cash bar open all night.

