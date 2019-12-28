LAKE PLACID — Residents and passers-by may have noticed a new tower in the tiny town. A new cell phone tower has been placed in the parking lot of Elks Lodge 2661 at 200 County Road 621 East about one month ago.
The 175-foot monopole was placed on the Elks property after going through the channels of Town Council and the County Commission. The owner of the tower is Tampa-based Vertex Development, LLC, which also installed the wireless tower.
“The tower was three years in the making,” said John Holbrook, Lodge advisor and town mayor. He explained there was a slight hold up when an error was found in the way paperwork was completed for the county.
The tower and its base took up 12 parking spots. Discussions in previous Town Council meetings debated the requirement for the Elks to have the 12 parking places for the building’s use. It was determined the organization did not need the spots. However, Elks officials said they would have replaced the parking places at a different spot on the property if it had been required.
The town did request the base to be somewhat camouflaged and a white privacy fence was built around it. A delay in the landscaping, another condition, came when a power box had to be installed for the irrigation, Holbrook said.
Vertex paid well for the use of the land for their tower.
“We could take the fee yearly or in one lump sum,” Holbroook said. “We took it in one lump sum. We got $250,000 and signed a 10-year lease with an option to extend it. The money has already been invested at Edward Jones.”
Holbrook also said AT&T had to sign on with Vertex in order for the deal to go through. He is unsure what or if any antennas are on the tower now.
Speaking of towers, Happiness Tower was the main cell tower carrier in town until now.
Vertex Development did not respond to calls for comment before press time on Friday.