The Lake Placid Elks members have used these last several months wisely. A lot of elbow grease went into painting the interior, adding a new pool table and game room, cleaning the kitchen from top to bottom, and waxing of the floors.
The Lodge is offering a daily lunch, appetizer and dinner menu to members and their guests in a newly designed, social distanced spaced seating area with table service for food and drinks. Bingo is back starting this week on Thursdays and is open to the public. They are open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For additional information please call 863-465-2661.