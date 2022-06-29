SEBRING — With the first environmental studies returned on the land planned for the new Fire Station 36, county officials said downtown Lake Placid looks better.
The $16,000 initial study states that the 3.9-acre site on U.S. 27 by AdventHealth Lake Placid has suitable habitat for 19 of 30 listed plants, which will require a formal listed plant survey during the flowering season. It also found sand skink tracks and 12 potentially occupied gopher tortoise burrows.
Capital Projects Manager Sarah Albritton said those items will require more extensive studies, estimated at $80,100, with the potential of spending between $190,000 to $300,000 in remediation, particularly to relocate the tortoises.
She said it can take as much as 18 months to get an incidental take permit for these sites, and asked commissioners for direction.
Their consensus was to look for an alternate location, perhaps one offered to them by the Town of Lake Placid. Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she wanted staff to go back to the town and revise plans on the building to use more brick and less “aluminum.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county has looked at this building design and possible sites many times over many years. Originally, he said, the steel design, which did not conform with downtown building codes, drove the county to consider the site outside Tomoka Heights beside AdventHealth Lake Placid hospital.
“Ironically, since then, steel has now become more expensive than doing a concrete block building,” Vosburg said, “because of the shortages and the economy.”
In the initial environmental review, Vosburg said, Kimley-Horn consultants found listed species on the site that he did not know existed.
Currently, the project will likely run over budget, Vosburg said. The county has $2.7 million set aside for Station 36 from a loan borrowed against fire assessment revenue. The last time he checked, Vosburg said, the estimated cost of the project was approximately $4.5 million.
Vosburg agrees with the $300,000 estimate for environmental remediation and a $200,000 frontage road.
Discussions with the town, he said, may involve revisiting the donated parcel between Hillcrest Avenue and the South Highlands Shopping Center, with a revised building and site design. Vosburg said he thinks the station might fit on a third of the site, leaving the rest available for the town to use as it desires.
It would be more cost-effective, and quicker, Vosburg said. The site is flat, already in a developed area with established utilities, and the county has gone back to a concrete block structure, which would conform to town code.
Costs may, and probably will go above $2.7 million, Vosburg said, but it won’t be $4.5 million.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the county is required to build the frontage road under the contract with the hospital for its land. However, she believes the county can reopen discussions with the hospital about abandoning that agreement if they abandon the land there.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac preferred looking at less expensive options. Commissioner Chris Campbell said he was curious about how much money had been spent in the state to relocate gopher tortoises, and quipped that he hoped wild hogs don’t become endangered, “or else we won’t be able to build anything in this state.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, after looking at the initial environmental report, with so many possible affected species, it makes sense to move away from that parcel.
Ray Royce, Lake Placid town councilman, said he believes that the council may be amenable to returning the fire station to the downtown area, especially from a sense-of-safety standpoint. The only provision he would like to see included is a request that the project move forward as quickly as possible.
He also decried the potential of spending several hundreds of thousands of dollars on remediation, relocation and mitigation for listed species.
“I think this is a reminder that this is what private industry goes through every day, trying to deal with this. I understand it’s the law, but you know, especially when it’s government-to-government, it makes absolutely zero sense,” Royce said, noting that the U.S. 27 site is an otherwise isolated parcel where environmental studies and mitigation could add years as well as cost to a project.