LAKE PLACID — The past few years, the Town of Murals has been talking about relocating its fire department (originally volunteers) to a better facility. The new Highlands County firehouse/EMT building will house a paid staff 24/7.
In the past, different locations have been suggested for the new fire department. The last likely spot was located behind Publix on Hillcrest Avenue off of Dal Hall Boulevard. This lot of land has fallen from favor for a laundry list of reasons. The new and highly-favored lot is on Southwest Vista Drive, which is accessible from U.S. 27 to the north and Lake June Road to the south. The 2.44-acre property is being donated by AdventHealth to the town for the purpose of the new firehouse.
Council members said during Monday night’s meeting that they are hopeful a traffic light would follow after the firehouse was installed. The light would probably be at the Vista Drive/U.S. 27 intersection with St. John’s Street across the street to also benefit. Councilwoman Debra Worley said she is hopeful that a light would be put in at the intersection. She also said the intersection would eventually be a major one because of future plans.
Councilman Ray Royce made it clear if the firehouse was built on Vista Drive there was no guarantee of a light right away. He did agree with Worley that there will eventually be more businesses and perhaps a commerce park in the area. A stop light through Department of Transportation would run several hundred thousand dollars, he said.
“I think there will eventually be a light there,” Royce said. “There is a whole bunch of stuff that makes that area attractive.”
During the meeting, the council approved the land for Lake Placid land use/semi public as well as rezoning the property to support a firehouse. However, the council’s own planning rules may sideline the project before it even gets off the ground.
There were two main objections to the firehouse and/or its site. The smaller offense was a proposed 10-foot signage while everyone else has to stick to a 6-foot sign. That was dealt with easily enough with a motion by Royce.
The major hurdle of the night was the proposed building would be compromised of 25% metal. Metal is not currently welcomed in the Caladium Capital of the World. The current land development regulations, LDR, only allow for 10% metal. Worley was adamant that the building would have to have another “skin.” She said it was not fair that other business owners are told they cannot have a metal building so the government should not be allowed to do so. Worley said, as a real estate agent, she has to tell people they have to finish their exteriors almost daily.
“I agree; we have had that same standard for a long time,” Councilman Greg Sapp said. “Even industrial areas, it doesn’t make sense to let it go here since it’s not fair to the rest that had to go that route.”
The (25%) metal building is considerably cheaper to build. Royce said he has heard the current concept would be $200,000 cheaper to build than if the county had to finish the exterior. Royce said he understood the LDRs but given the site’s location, perhaps it could be allowed in order to get a 24/7 staffed fire station.
“I just want you all to understand, that if we hold them to the siding issue, that could be determining factor that there is not a new fire department/EMS station built in town,” Royce told the council. “So, as long as we are willing to do that, and without that station, then the current facility we have does not have the capability to house 24/7 personnel. What the county will do is staff that personnel elsewhere.”
Royce said he felt it was more important to have a 24/7 staffed fire house in the area than siding and said it was a trade-off.
Sapp said it was probably time to look at building rules. Royce said anyone building could apply with the plan development process for what they want to do.
Worley said the council should not be pressured and Lake Placid has standards and everyone knows it.
Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III suggested the county commissioners come down and see if some kind of compromise could be reached through conversations. Perhaps the town could sell the location the current station 36 is in and give the county some funds. Mayor John Holbrook said it was premature to talk of selling the current building because they don’t know how fast it will sell and for how much.
Highlands County Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said Tuesday he would love to have a grand firehouse, but that’s unrealistic with the budget the county has.
“Historically, the county built small and efficiently as possible with little thought about 24/7 occupation,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s made of Legos as long as it’s hurricane compliant and the function serves the people working there.”