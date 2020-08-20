LAKE PLACID — The Town of Lake Placid is one step closer to having a full-time staffed firehouse and it can thank Highlands County Planning staff members Dana Riddell and Joedene Thayer’s efforts during the Aug. 10 regular town council meeting.
Councilwoman Debra Worley was not in attendance due to a death in her family. Rev. Richard Norris said a special prayer for her before the invocation. Mayor John Holbrook and the council members expressed their condolences for her and her family.
The plans for the firehouse came under scrutiny during July’s meeting because the building was to be comprised of 25% metal in an effort to make the station affordable. However, the understanding of the town’s ordinances at the time was buildings could not be more than 10% metal. This caused Councilman Greg Sapp and Worley to object to the proposed design for the firehouse that would be located on Vista Drive. Sapp cited it was not right for the town government to not adhere to its ordinances if all other residents and business owners had to. Worley agreed and also said she did not want the aesthetics that come with metal buildings. Eventually, the measure was approved and the council members were to see if they and the county could come up with some compromise in regards to funding and facade and bring it to the August meeting.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor talked to the council and explained the need for a metal building to fit in the budget so Lake Placid could have a paid 24/7 staff.
AdventHealth Vice President and Administrator Denise Grimsley wrote a letter to support the ordinance that would enable the firehouse to be erected on the 2.61 acres they donated to the cause. The new station would be some 9,600 square feet, double in size of the current volunteer-based station now in town. Bashoor said once the site is established, the construction will take be about one year. County Commissioner Ron Handley was in attendance to ensure there would be a frontage road put into the plans. Handley assured council members that the exact route of the frontage road may not be as it was written but there would be one that connects Vista Drive to either Tomoka Boulevard or the hospital’s parking lot, depending on what happens when Florida Department of Transportation gets involved.
After discussions about the funding, frontage roads and ensuing amendments, Thayer spoke up about the planned development wording about the metal building rules. It was an education for most, if not all the council members.
“I think it’s at this point that I should interject,” Thayer said. “Usually, when you talk about metal buildings, we are talking about the whole building and this is, I think, the normal understanding. Your LDRs (land development regulations) do not address it in that manner. Your LDRs talk about commercial architectural standards and under primary facades on commercial buildings. A primary facade is defined as ‘a facade that faces a public or private street, entry courtyard or right of way.’”
Thayer went on to explain that the primary facade of the proposed firehouse is on Vista Drive. There is a 10% metal allowance for the primary facade exterior finish.
“Now, I believe in the past, we have been misinterpreting this,” Thayer said. “Because this is what the code says; it specifically states ‘primary facade’ and it defines primary facade.”
Thayer gave credit to Riddell for finding the letter of the LDR that speaks to the metal restrictions.
Councilman Ray Royce asked for confirmation that the LDRs did not take into consideration that the building had metal on the north, south and western sides, just the eastern facade that faces Vista Drive. She concurred and passed copies of the ordinance out.
Royce asked Councilman Greg Sapp if he was OK with the new information. Sapp said if it was in the ordinance, he would have to be.
Royce pointed out that this was an education for him and probably others as well. He said he though metal buildings meant metal on four sides. Ironically, Royce confirmed staff could have approved the building without having to go through the Planned Development process.
Local Planning Agency President Hoz Compton said the LPA approved of the building. Royce said the LPA and the council needed to review the wording on the ordinances to tighten up the language if they did want to put tighter restrictions on metal buildings. Councilman Charles Wilson III agreed he did not know the information on the primary facade either.
Thayer announced her retirement on Aug. 28 and said it was an honor to serve as a planner.