LAKE PLACID — In spite of the threat of rain, a lot of people showed up for the Lake Placid Garden Club’s annual plant sale. Held Saturday, March 6, at the Journal Plaza in downtown Lake Placid, the plant show featured all sorts of landscaping choices.
Of special interest this year were the staghorn ferns, which are very tropical. They can be found growing in the crevices of trees or even hung on a wall mounting. The ferns are actually fronds and are in the air plant family. These exotic plants were donated to the Garden Club by Anita McDaniel, who is the administrative secretary for the Lake Placid Police Department. She and her late husband, Bobby, had them growing everywhere in their yard so she decided to give some of them up for the plant sale.
Meanwhile, there were tables full of household plants for customers to choose from too. Jewell Kadlec, who lives in Covered Bridge, bought two. One was a bromeliad and the other a coleus. She’s going to add them to her collection. Prior to moving to the Lake Placid area 20 years ago, Kadlec was a surgical assistant in Michigan.
While most of the 78 Lake Placid Garden Club members are ladies, there are a few men as well. One is Ray Adelman. He was on hand at the sale giving customers the low-down on how to care for their purchases. The other guys helping out were Richard Smith, Pete Otway and Ed Fabik.
At the next Garden Club meeting at 1 p.m. today (March 10) in Lake Placid’s Stuart Park, four new members will be welcomed into the club. Fran Rolston is one of those “newbies.” She and long-time member, Wanda Dixon, worked side by side assisting customers at the sale.
Money raised at this annual event goes for various community functions, scholarships and camperships. The club sponsors school-age kids wishing to spend a week at the Wekiva Youth Camp in Apopka. The camp is run by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. LP Club member Mary Meisenheimer is in charge of “Critter Camp” there every summer for first and second graders.
If you would like to know more about joining the Lake Placid Garden Club, call president Karen Denning, at 317-395-4912. Or you can just come to the open-air meeting today that was mentioned above. No green thumb experience necessary.