LAKE PLACID — For almost 70 years now, the Lake Placid Garden Club has been a contributor to worthwhile causes. Many local students have been able to attend college with scholarship funds. In the summer, kids receive camperships at the Garden Club summer camp in Wekiva Springs State Park. Members volunteer there as well. Plus, the less fortunate in our town are aided with club donations to Manna Ministries.
One of the reasons the Lake Placid Garden Club is able to be so generous is through the proceeds of their annual Home & Garden Club Tour. This year it will be on Dec. 4. The tour consists of getting to go inside select homes and beautiful gardens decorated for the holidays.
Those taking part get addresses and maps to guide them from spot to spot. Plus, they can stop in at the Café & Boutique (which is actually the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. in downtown Lake Placid). There, the ticket holders get to indulge in cookies and snacks, browse through the many holiday arts and crafts for sale, or drop off an ornament to put on a tree to be donated to a needy family.
If this sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday and get into the season spirit, call Sally Kinsey for advance tickets at 863-243-3576.
At the recent Garden Club meeting, held at the Lake Placid Town Hall, members had fun with a Christmas project. They had bought miniature trees and decorated them. A total of 37 unique trees were on display for judging. No two were alike. Each member used his or her imagination to create the finished product.
Three judges – Paula Fabik, Pat Reiser and Anita Herley – had the tough job of choosing first, second, and third place. The 37 artists had the choice of taking their masterpieces home for their own holiday or donating them to the club. So, you might see some of them at the boutique during the tour.
The meeting’s guest speak was Anita Herly, the executive director of Manna Ministries.
She said they helped approximately 3,700 families this year. They are always in need of non-perishable foods and hygiene products. Drop off donated items at 416 Kent Ave., off Tower Street, in Lake Placid from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Phone 863-699-0093.
Currently, there are 88 Garden Club members. They meet on the second Wednesday of the month at the Town Hall. When you’re calling Kinsey to reserve your Holiday Home & Garden Tour, ask her about becoming a member at the same time.