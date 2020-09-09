Join us for the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5th, 2020. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour.
If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Avenue in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items.
Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, call Julie (702-994-9739) or Brenda (561-201-2130). Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us!