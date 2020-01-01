LAKE PLACID — Perhaps the biggest change in the Town of Murals in 2019 was the move from the small town hall on Interlake Boulevard and into the Lake Placid Government Center on U.S. 27. The Lake Placid Town Council closed on the property that was a former church in November 2018.
The decision to purchase the church was voted unanimously by the Town Council but took months to decide. The former church was considered a bargain at just under $1 million, considering its acreage, square footage and commercial kitchen.
However, there was a lot of controversy between residents and business leaders in the town. With other properties to choose from and buildings available, many people wanted the council to keep town hall closer to the center of town. One option was to build a new town hall on a piece of property on Dal Hall Boulevard, or possibly building a second floor on the old town hall were a couple of the options.
Renovations began in earnest in January 2019. Town Administrator Phil Williams along with other council members thought they could renovate the building to fit the staff’s needs for about $200,000. The council had also given Williams permission to price generators for the building.
A tentative moving day of Feb. 25 was missed because of constructions in delay. The staff was able to move in and the first Lake Placid Town Council meeting was held in the new government center in March. A slight hiccup in the meeting room construction meant the first meeting was held in the old “fellowship hall” of the church.
The decision on what to do with the old town hall has not been decided. There has been talk about having the Lake Placid Police Department move into it.