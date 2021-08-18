LAKE PLACID — The Town of Lake Placid has accepted a generous gift of land with the intention that it becomes the new home of Lake Placid Police Department. The resolution to accept the gift was approved by Town Council during the regular monthly meeting on Aug. 9.
The land was given to the town by Hosmer “Hoz” Compton. The land was given for the express purpose of building the new station for LPPD in order to keep it in the heart of uptown Lake Placid. The resolution states if the station is not built by Sept. 30, 2026, the property will revert back to Compton. LPPD has outgrown its current station and town councils have been discussing where to relocate it for a few years now.
The property is at 300 S. Main Ave., on the east side of the street ,and its size is a city block. Compton stated the property was worth about $130,000 and measures .6911 acres.
It is important to note that no one, including Chief James Fansler, asked Compton for the property and it is clearly stated in the resolution.
Fansler explained the need for a larger police station. The current facility is 2,934 square feet.
“Growth is always a factor,” he said. “Our evidence room is cramped. We have things stacked all around the department. It would be nice to have a place for everything and for everything to have a place. I look forward to the town having a police department it can truly be proud of.”
Town Attorney Bert Harris III said it is simply Compton’s commitment to support beneficial development on South Main Avenue. He also said Compton was “investing his personal resources to make the core of our community to continue to thrive.” Harris did the legal work on the property gift pro bono.
“He’s putting his money where his mouth is. He’s a giver,” Harris said.
Compton developed much of North Main Avenue, including the Schooni’s strip and buildings across the street. He wants to see a renewed interest in South Main Avenue and give people a sense of pride in their community.
In the same meeting, it was decided to put the current station at 8 N. Oak Ave. and the old town hall at 311 E. Interlake on the market for sale using Greg Karlson as the realtor.
Councilman Ray Royce did not want the public to rush into an assumption that the new LPPD station was a given in the meeting. The Town Council will decide where the best place for the new station will be.
“This is in no way obligating us, that we have made a decision, that’s where we’re going to build the police department. It’s just saying that Mr. Compton has donated the property for those purposes and if we choose not to put it there, then obviously it will revert,” Royce said. “ But I just don’t want there to be a misunderstanding.”
Councilwoman Debra Worley agreed with Royce.
“This is a real nice gift and I think is good for helping us with our planning as well. And if it doesn’t turn out to be the best site, it’s not ... it’s still a very generous.”
Royce called the gift generous and appreciated Compton thinking of the town.
“It gives us an option that we certainly didn’t have before,” Worley said. “And it would help that south end of town on Main (Avenue) really further all that new development down that way, which is really helpful for that area. So, it’s all good.”
“I truly have no preference,” Fansler said. “As long as LPPD has a home I am happy. I want to see this department be here and grow long after I am gone. I am excited for the next generation of LPPD officers and the next chief. Having a new building to give them would be an honor and a blessing.”
However, the residents of the town have said they want LPPD to remain downtown. In 2019, the School Board of Highlands County also wrote a letter of support to the town for the police department to stay close to the schools.
“We have received a lot of feedback from the community. Most have indicated they wish the police department to remain in the heart of town.”