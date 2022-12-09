LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons girls basketball team was able to pull off the win against the Hardee Wildcats on Monday. The 36-19 victory was the third in a row for the Green Dragons, who improved to 3-2 on the season.
Lake Placid took the lead early into the first quarter and never stopped applying pressure. They defended the ball so well in the second quarter that Hardee was unable to get a single point. By the end of the half they were leading 19-6.
The Hardee Wildcats came out strong in the second half trying to make up for the lack of scoring in the first half. But the Wildcats were not able to stop the Green Dragons from continuing to put up the points. Both teams scored eight points in the third quarter. The Green Dragons used a 9-5 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
“At the end of the day I’m happy we won but this was one of the ugliest games we have played on our part,” said Lake Placid coach Jovonni Shuler.
Plays were not executed, defensively they played lazy, however the shot selection was okay, according to Shuler. He added that he felt the team regressed a bit in the game, and they must get better in order to make any noise in district play.
“We need to make shots, layups, free throws, watch the ball better, just the basic stuff,” Shuler said. “Once we can take care of those little things then we can start to move forward.”
Taraje Walker led the Green Dragons with 13 points and also added a team-high six steals in the contest.
Coach Shuler expressed how well Walker played this game. He said she brings a lot of energy to the defense, offensively she is playing better, she is more comfortable and he can’t wait to see what she can do.
Adriana Fernandez added 10 points for Lake Placid and Alanna Rudolph led the team in rebounds.