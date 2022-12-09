LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons girls basketball team was able to pull off the win against the Hardee Wildcats on Monday. The 36-19 victory was the third in a row for the Green Dragons, who improved to 3-2 on the season.

Lake Placid took the lead early into the first quarter and never stopped applying pressure. They defended the ball so well in the second quarter that Hardee was unable to get a single point. By the end of the half they were leading 19-6.

