LAKE PLACID — The weightlifting team this season is composed of a lot more younger weightlifters, according to Coach Gus Diez. The weightlifting team has four freshman and 10 sophomores, it’s exciting to see the program grow, said the coach.
Since there have been a lot of new girls coming into the program the coach said their game plan for the season was to see where this new group could take them.
Overall, I would like to see the weightlifters get to regionals this year. When the girls compete in the regional arena it is a bigger competition and the competitors lift year-round whereas our weight lifters play a lot of different sports, Diez said.
Their practices just started last week as a lot of the girls were in other sports such as swimming and cheer. “This is the first week of having everyone at practice and practices are going really well so far,” said Coach Diez.
The coach was excited to say that he had a couple of standouts already. Sophomore Olivia Lopes has been practicing hard and will do very well this year. Of course there is also senior Alanah Hills, who went to regionals last year and almost made state.
“We are hoping that Alanah takes us across the threshold this year,” Diez said.
Hills is also one of the weightlifting team leaders, along with Lilly Canevari and Hannah Deyoung, who are also both seniors this year. All three girls are outstanding at everything, said Diez.
The Lake Placid girls weightlifting team changed districts this year however are excited that they will be hosting the districts here in Lake Placid.