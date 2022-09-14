SEBRING — Last Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of the Blackman Invitational Swim Meet, an event that has become so popular over the years, it is commonly known as “The Blackman” and most people, especially swimmers, will know what you are talking about and probably already have it marked on the calendar.
It is an event that may never have happened, except for one man reading about how funding to lesser sports may be stopped and that Sebring was not going to have a swim team. That man made a phone call to the Sebring swim coach Pat Caton and said he would help under one condition.
That person was Tim Blackman.
“I called Pat and asked her what she needed,” he said. “I told her I would pay for half, but the kids had to raise the other half that way they would have a feeling of ownership and we have been going strong for 30 years.
“It’s a wonderful swim meet because there is no pressure for these kids to perform, just enjoy what they are doing. Plus, I got the easy part, I just write the check, Pat (Caton) does all the work.”
“It’s well worth it to watch the kids,” said Caton. “They just love this, it’s their favorite thing.”
Twelve schools participated in this year’s event for a total of 325 swimmers. The Lake Placid girls edged past the Sebring Blue Streak girls by 11 total team points, 537-526 to take home the girls title. The Sebring boys narrowly beat the Lake Placid Boys by an eight-point margin, 482-474, to keep that trophy in Sebring.
The rest of the standings for the girls teams are as follows: 3. McKeel 475, 4. Winter Haven 293, 5. Hardee 269, 6. Okeechobee 257, 7. Avon Park 239, 8. Lakeland 210, 9. Lakeland Christian 193, 10. Bartow 55, 11. Ridge 40 and 12. Frostproof 25.
The boys teams finished as follows: 3. McKeel 393, 4. Avon Park 369, 5. Hardee 283, 6. Okeechobee 230, 7. Bartow 213, 8. Winter Haven 197, 9. Lakeland 102, 10. Lakeland Christian 83, 11. Ridge 74 and 12. Frostproof 31.
First Place finishers from Highlands County are as follows:
Girls 400 Medley Relays: Sebring 4:41.30; Megan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Emily Kelly.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 4:08.60; Chelsea Leblanc, Chloe Leblanc, Lily Stam and Jamie Creel.
Girls 200 Backstroke Relay: Lake Placid 2:18.94; Patti Sapp, Mallory McNally, Ashlynn Cole and Lily Stam.
Mixed 200 Breaststroke Relay: Sebring 2:15.83; Sophia Kogelschatz, Spencer Hucke, Hannah Andrews and Dylan Bond.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:58.32; Brooke Moon, Allie Brouwer, Patti Sapp and Jamie Creel.
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Sebring 2:08.19; Megan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Kelly Schweller and Maya VanDam.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: Lake Placid 1:56.61; Brady Boak, Charlie Arseneau, Eli Ming and Zach Ward.
Girls 200 Breaststroke Relay: Sebring 2:27.49; Hannah Andrews, Marissa Cooper, Maya VanDam and Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys 200 Breaststroke Relay: Lake Placid 2:20.68; Brady Boak, Nate Register, Luke Wirick and Charlie Arseneau.