SEBRING — Last Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of the Blackman Invitational Swim Meet, an event that has become so popular over the years, it is commonly known as “The Blackman” and most people, especially swimmers, will know what you are talking about and probably already have it marked on the calendar.

It is an event that may never have happened, except for one man reading about how funding to lesser sports may be stopped and that Sebring was not going to have a swim team. That man made a phone call to the Sebring swim coach Pat Caton and said he would help under one condition.

