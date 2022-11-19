LAKE PLACID — After losing some key players last season, the Lake Placid high school girls soccer team have almost every position replaced with a solid player according to coach Lindsey McCabe. They are in the stage of building the program every year to go to the next level. They have a young group this year, with only three seniors on the team.

Coach McCabe said that practices have been going well. Volleyball just let out, so these players have been at practice, she is waiting on one more player to come who is currently in swimming.

