LAKE PLACID — After losing some key players last season, the Lake Placid high school girls soccer team have almost every position replaced with a solid player according to coach Lindsey McCabe. They are in the stage of building the program every year to go to the next level. They have a young group this year, with only three seniors on the team.
Coach McCabe said that practices have been going well. Volleyball just let out, so these players have been at practice, she is waiting on one more player to come who is currently in swimming.
In practice they have been starting out with the basics, which is typically what they do in the beginning of the season, explained the coach, however she stated how encouraged she was as to where they were starting out.
McCabe added that she wants to see her team win the district finals, after the upset last season. She says the girls are fired up and completely dedicated, as well as she.
We are all ready for our first district championship, she expressed with excitement.
McCabe is impressed that she has three freshmen on varsity this year, all three came from the middle school. She said it is unusual to have three freshmen on the varsity team; typically she’ll have one. They all work extremely hard and they were told, with the hard work they could possibly have starting positions this season.
I am confident that they will achieve this and add to our program after their adjustment to the high school surroundings and routines, McCabe said.
With the addition of these three freshmen they also have a couple of other players that are standing out. Jasmine Vargas who plays center/mid has matured as a player and basically will control the game, McCabe said.
Jacqueline Vasquez who plays back is basically our rock, according to the coach.
“These two players are also the two captains for the team. Jasmine and Jacqueline do an amazing job at motivating the team on and off the field. They are dedicated and give it their all, every practice, every game, these two players control the game, opposing players will definitely have to watch out for them,” McCabe said.
Vasquez is excited for the new season. She said that the practices have been going very well. They have been harder than last year but every player on the team is giving it their best. She is hoping that her team will go to districts and all the way to the championship, she knows that her team can do it.
“These girls are very proud they are go-getters and when things get hard they push harder and keep going”, Vasquez said.
Vasquez, a senior this year, says that this year will be bittersweet for her. She stated it’s nice to reflect on the growth you have made through the years, to see how far you’ve come, but at the same time it’s saddening as you’re leaving behind memories and great accomplishments. She’s hoping to pass on her dedication and commitment to her teammates this year and help them achieve the team goal.
The coach has her own plans on achieving that goal. Offensively they have Natalie Volozo, sophomore, that has a foot like a rocket, according to the coach, she is currently in the process of pairing her up with someone. There are two prospects in mind and they have been working with Natalie on crosses and shooting. “I will pick the player that pairs the best with Natalie,” she said.
In goal this year is Michaela Carlini Smith, she has worked very hard and will be good to have back there, McCabe said.
“It will be a transition to go from two seniors back there that were very well seasoned but I am confident in Michaela and with our strong defense we should be all right”, McCabe said.
Overall the team and the coach stated that they are feeling good for the upcoming season. The coach went on to say that the first few games are a great time for them to tweak and fine-tune areas while they prepare for the district teams.