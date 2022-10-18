LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid hosted 10 schools the 2022 Heartland Invitational Swim and Dive meet in perfect conditions that provided for a highly competitive event.
Overall boys and girls combined school scores: 1. Suncoast 953; 2. Lake Placid 821; 3. Sebring 795; 4. Avon Park 523; 5. Hardee 509; 6. Bishop Verot 460; 7. Okeechobee 230; 8. Saint Edwards 102; 9. Ridge Community 70; 10. Frostproof 20.
Girls team scores are as follows: 1. Lake Placid 487; 2. Sebring 445; 3. Suncoast 406; 4. Bishop Verot 321; 5. Avon Park 216; 6. Hardee 205; 7. Okeechobee 111; 8. Saint Edwards 30 9. Frostproof 20; 10. Ridge Community 12.
Boys team scores are as follows: 1. Suncoast 547; 2. Sebring 350; 3. Lake Placid 334; 4. Avon Park 307; 5. Hardee 304; 6. Bishop Verot 139; 7. Okeechobee 119; 8. Saint Edwards 72; 9. Ridge Community 58.
Notable finishes from Highlands County School are as follows in place, school, time and participants for relays; place, name, time and school for individual events; are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: (1) Sebring 2:02.85; Megan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Shayla Farrow. (2) Lake Placid 2:03.14; Jamie Creel, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: (3) Sebring 1:53.81; Will Barben, Dylan Bond, Jordan Shaffer and Trevor Carter.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: (1) Jamie Creel 2:27.39 Lake Placid.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: (1) Will Barben 2:16.92 Sebring.
Girls 50 Freestyle: (2) Sophia Kogelschatz 25.88 Sebring.
Boys 50 Freestyle: (2) Jack Barben 23.76 Avon Park.
Girls 1 Meter Dive: Chloe Leblanc 338.45 Lake Placid; Madison Talley 328.50 Avon Park.
Boys 1 Meter Dive: (1) Dorian Taylor 406.70 Avon Park.
Boys 100 Butterfly: (1) Eli Ming 1:00.57 Lake Placid.
Girls 100 Freestyle: (1) Sophia Kogelschatz 56.13 Sebring.
Boys 100 Freestyle: (1) Jack Barben 53.11 Avon Park.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: (1) Sebring 1:49.66; Shayla Farrow, Maya VanDam, Ryleigh Danzey and Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: (1) Avon Park 1:39.27; Jack Barben, Kent Clark, Marco Montanez and Dorian Taylor. (3) Sebring 1:40.93; Dylan Bond, Spencer Gill, Spencer Hucke and Trevor Carter.
Girls 100 Backstroke: (1) Megan Glisson 1:09.09 Sebring.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: (1) Brooke Moon 1:17.46 Lake Placid. (2) Jamie Creel 1:19.25 Lake Placid.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: (1) Dylan Bond 1:09.74 Sebring.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: (2) Lake Placid 4:03.85; Chelsea Leblanc, Lily Stam, Chloe Leblanc and Jamie Creel.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: (3) Lake Placid 3:47.52; Zach Ward, Bobo Christian, Colton Krueger and Eli Ming.
Next week on Monday and Tuesday, teams will be competing in districts.