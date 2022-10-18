LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid hosted 10 schools the 2022 Heartland Invitational Swim and Dive meet in perfect conditions that provided for a highly competitive event.

Overall boys and girls combined school scores: 1. Suncoast 953; 2. Lake Placid 821; 3. Sebring 795; 4. Avon Park 523; 5. Hardee 509; 6. Bishop Verot 460; 7. Okeechobee 230; 8. Saint Edwards 102; 9. Ridge Community 70; 10. Frostproof 20.

Recommended for you