LAKE PLACID — Anyone who shops at Lake Placid Hardware probably was aware of the registration box for shoppers to enter the Do It Best Fall Give-a-Way. Well, sadly if your names aren’t Edilma Ruehling or Ron Burkell, you didn’t win.
Ruehling and Burkell got the call from store manager, Robert Tillis, that they were the lucky recipients of two $500 shopping sprees. So, on Nov. 26th, they arrived at the store at 190 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid to receive their ceremonial checks.
“I have a big garden with lots of fruit trees,” declared Ruehling. “I’m shopping for garden supplies.”
Now retired, Ruehling is well-known in Lake Placid, having been a teacher at the Montessori school for 20 years. She also said that she shops at Lake Placid Hardware whenever she needs things. She filled out four entry forms.
Meanwhile, Ron Burkell and his wife Linda have been married for 50-and-a-half years. They’ve been Lake Placid residents since 2006, coming from Erie, Pennsylvania. He buys things at the store at least a couple of times a week. The first thing they want to get with their winnings is a new American flag, and a few other things for themselves. But mostly he’s going to get items to fix things at Country Walk in Lake Placid, where they live. He’s the maintenance person there and always has lots of things to fix. He’s just going to donate what he gets to the community.
Tillis said he is always happy whenever Do-it-Best does the semi-annual shopping spree give-a-way. He gets to see some of his customers go around the store picking out hardware, plumbing, lumber, household goods and supplies.
Tillis has been the manager since it opened 15 years ago. Prior to that, the store was a Scotty’s Hardware store. He was the manager there for 15 years as well. So, he’s actually been in the same store for over 30 years, serving the people of Lake Placid. His son, Nick, has worked in the store for eight years and is the assistant manager.
As far as Do-it-Best, it is a fast growing hardware member-owned co-op in the country. It’s based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana and has stores in the U.S., and in 50 other countries. The stores carry products that attract do-it-yourselfers to professionals.
Lake Placid Hardware is open seven days a week. The phone number is 863-465-1999. If you’re new to the area, stop in and meet Tillis and his friendly staff. Then be sure to watch for the Spring Give-a-Way contest.