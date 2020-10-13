LAKE PLACID — Last Saturday’s 10th annual Lake Placid High School Dragon Tail 5K was more than just a fundraiser for the cross country team, it also gave the cross country team and others a chance to honor former teacher and cross country coach Marne Black, who not only taught at Avon Park Elementary school for 13 years, but also taught at Lake Placid as well as being the cross country coach for the past two years.
“Turnout for today event is 73,” said Lake Placid Cross Country Coach Sean Dolan “just short of our highest two years ago and we had 27 sponsors.
“This is in honor of Coach Marne Black, she coached the last three years and helped out three years before that. I am excited about the turnout and all the sponsors, so in tough times, we are happy with the support.”
Carlyn Bobo, current Lake Placid Cross Country standout, won the race in sunny, but muggy conditions, in a time of 19:09.7. Corry Haake was the fastest male crossing the finish line in 19:14.6.
Women Age up to 10: Serenity Creel 35:03.80.
Men Age up to 10:Hanzel Creel 30:32.50.
Women Age 11-15: Chelsea Leblanc 29:35.00; Ashlynn Cole 30:32.40; Cariss Bobo 32:55.00; Meredith Shin 36:38.90; Brooke Moon 40:43.20; Lily Stam 41:20.00; Alejandra Pereda 41:39.40; Avery Hill 47:02.20; Molly Elliott 47:31.70; Viviana Barajas 50:13.40; Jasmine Arceo 50:13.50; Isabella Campbell 54:58.00.
Men Age 11-15:Angel Gonzalez 23:28.30; Eli Ming 24:02.60; Brendan Nietubiez 29:12.00; Christian Bobo 31:58.70; Charlie Arseneau 33:52.20; Jamie Creel 35:00.70; Colton Krueger 40:07.60; Walker Krueger 47:48.60; Zach Ward 53:03.30.
Women Age 16-18: Carlyn Bobo 19:09.70; Francesca Chillemi 23:44.20; Allie Brouwer 29:12.10; Karis Register 29:52.50; Natalya Barajas 35:14.80; Rachel Peitz 40:14.30; Alana Koorneef 47:02.50; Jennifer Perez 47:11.10; Aurora Lipps 49:45.70; Madi Murphy 53:02.50; Jaida Goodyear 56:00.00.
Men Age 16-18: Ethan VonMervedt 23:35.10; Hunter Costello 24:21.20; Keith Sigrist 27:18.70; Parker Carney 27:37.10; Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz 27:39.00; Chase Cronin 30:12.60; Cameron Tyson 31:33.20; James Baker 40:03.30; Peyton Ming 40:14.60; Nathan Feagley 41:17.90; Daniel Maulden 46:15.10; Will Waldron 46:15.90.
Women Age 19-29: Maria Palacios 29:04.10.
Men Age 19-29: Javier Gonzalez 28:42.10; Dylan Black 28:47.40.
Women Age 30-39: Maria Chillemi 33:07.70.
Women Age 40-49:Tera Ming 24:31.30; Stacee Register 29:59.50; Christi Bobo 30:47.20; Sharla Elliott 38:06.60; Kate Grizzell 47:59.00; Lisa Shin 52:02.80.
Men Age 40-49: Corry Haake 19:14.60; Daniel Hudon 23:49.50.
Women Age 50-59: Mindy Magden 25:16.10; Maria Barragan 30:12.60; Kimberly O’Connor 44:35.30; Juli Coker 52:03.50.
Men Age 50-59: Thomas Creel 30:32.50; Joe Stockenberg 36:05.00.
Women Age 60-69: Barb Sheasley 46:38.60.
Men Age 70+Over: Richard Rucker 33:53.60; Walter Girgen 37:35.10; Kenny Vincent 54:51.20.
The event, after expenses, usually raises around $2,000 to help with transportation and refreshment costs for the Lake Placid cross country team.
Gold Sponsors include the Lake Placid Athletic Association; Clarke Pest Control; Ameri-Con Enterprises, Inc.; FCO Ruiz Harvesting, Inc.; Lake Placid Knights of Columbus No. 7245; Stidham Family and Mrs. Peebles.
Silver Sponsors include Heartland National Bank; Lykes Bros. Inc.; Publix; Debra Ann Worley Realty, Inc; Hartzell’s Meat Market; First Insurance of Lake Placid; Accounting by McQueen; Chillemi Family; Seminole Tree Co. of Lake Placid; Wheeler Farms; Karlson Law Group; Pete McDevitt; Coldwell Banker Highlands Properties.
Bronze Sponsors include Norma Place, LLC; Sheasley Family; Sandra Walker & Mathews Family; M2 Citrus & Cattle; T M Harvesting, Inc. and the Blueberry Patch.