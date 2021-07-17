LAKE PLACID — Town Council approved a proposed millage rate of 3.2540 on Monday evening, reducing it from this year’s rate of 3.3250.
The new rate represents the continuing annual reduction in property taxes in the City of Murals.
“We decreased the proposed millage rate for the third or fourth year in a row,” Councilman Ray Royce said. “We will publish that in mid-September and we encourage the residents to attend our public budget hearings to provide their input.”
According to town budget figures, this year’s property tax rate raised $740,774 for the town and $67,220 for the Community Redevelopment Agency. The CRA fixes sidewalks, curbs, gutters and other municipal construction projects.
If the council approves the new property tax rate of 3.2540 in September, it will raise $724,955 for the town’s budget and $66,818 for the CRA.
The ad valorem or property tax does not make up the bulk of the town’s budget. For instance, Lake Placid’s 2019-2020 budget was $5.9 million, with just $678,976 coming from property taxes.
“We will take in about $600,000 to $700,000 in property taxes but spend a million on the police department,” Royce said.
The rest of the town’s budget comes from sales and use taxes ($560,029) grants and funds from state and federal governments ($190,411); licenses and forfeitures ($24,604); and other revenue. Trash pickup, sewer and other utilities can only spend what they collect, Royce said.
The first budget workshop for the 2021-2022 budget season is July 21 at 5:30 p.m.; followed by another one on Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. All will be held at the Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North, Lake Placid.
The council hopes the proposed millage rate of 3.2540 is finalized and approved in mid-September. It will continue a pattern from past years.
“We ensured the tax rate for next year will be lower than the property tax rate from this year,” Royce said.