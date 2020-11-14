LAKE PLACID — Cadets from the Lake Placid High School JROTC honored local men and women who have served in the military on Veterans Day. They started with the veterans in their own back yard, so to speak, with those vets who work at the high school.
JROTC cadets Sergeant First Class Daniella Chillemi and Master Sergeant Brady Daum presented the veterans with cupcakes that were decorated with the seal of the branch they served. The cadets also honored their JROTC instructors, Major Michael Bryant, who is the senior Army instructor for JROTC and First Sergeant Alix Jolicoeur.
The other veterans to receive the cupcakes and the respect from the cadets were: Jose Ramirez, United States Marine Corps; Sean Dolan, United States Army; Richard Orton, United States Coast Guard; John Berelsman, United States Navy; Steven Plummer, United States Navy; Jason Holden, Air National Guard, and Matthew Lacoco, who was substitute teaching that day. It is unknown which branch Lacoco served in.
“JROTC is the only military-related class in school,” Bryant said.
Bryant let his class watch the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery where President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited on Veterans Day. The cadets were able to see patriotism on a national level as well as local.
“It’s important to recognize veterans for their service and understand the importance of the sacrifice of the military in our country,” Bryant said.
Bryant knows about sacrifice. With 27 years in the Army, he missed a lot of anniversaries and other important events while serving in the States and across the globe. According to Bryant, only about 1% of the population enlist, so it is important to let those who do, feel appreciated.
Daum has already enlisted in the Navy. He has a unique perspective on military service as someone who is almost working for Uncle Sam.
“Our teachers know they are appreciated as out teachers,” Daum said. “We just want to make sure their service to our country is appreciated. Whether you’re going to enlist or decide it’s not for you, know that the way we live is because of those who served. It’s important to remember our vets and their service.”
Chillemi plans on enlisting in the Army after graduation. Because she has been in JROTC four years, she would enter as a private first class (PFC). The job she hopes to get is a light armed vehicle (LAV) crewman.
“It’s nice to give recognition to our teachers that served,” Chillemi said. “I have family friends that served so I would want them to be honored. We wanted to see teachers being recognized for their service.”
The JROTC class also visited Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid. The cadets presented the colors and thanked the veterans for their service. Chillemi said approximately 20 veterans were given certificates and flags with their corresponding branches on them.
JROTC expanded their community outreach with a food drive for Thanksgiving. The food will be delivered on Nov. 19.