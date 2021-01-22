LAKE PLACID — The Florida Highway Patrol released limited information Wednesday evening in the delayed fatality of a Lake Placid man. The 51-year-old man died Jan. 16 as the result of a Dec. 17 wreck, despite being taken to a “local area hospital” for treatment.
FHP does not release the name(s) or the vehicle make and model of those involved in wrecks until all supervisors have signed off on the report. The process can take several weeks to months to be finalized.
The report shows the Lake Placid man was driving a sedan west on State Road 70 near Placid Lakes Boulevard about 8:14 p.m. on Dec. 17 when he lost control of his vehicle. The report dos not state why he lost control. The sedan left the roadway and went onto the grassy shoulder.
The vehicle collided with a ditch and a fence, then proceeded to overturn before stopping. The wreck remains under investigation. According to the report, the driver was wearing a seat belt.