LAKE PLACID — An elderly man died Saturday morning after losing control of his truck on a rural residential road.
The 65-year-old Lake Placid man, as-yet unnamed in Florida Highway Patrol reports, pending notification of kin, suffered fatal injuries after his pickup hit a tree. Reports do not state whether or not he was wearing a seat belt at the time.
By Highlands News-Sun records, his death makes the 29th on local roads for 2021. At this same time last year, Highlands County roads had seen 18 deaths.
Reports released approximately three hours after the crash state that the driver apparently failed to negotiate a right-hand curve while southbound on Pershing Avenue in Highlands Park Estates.
FHP reports said he lost control just north of Nichele Boulevard, drove onto the eastern grass shoulder and hit several small trees and bushes before colliding with a large oak tree.
Reports listed no other cars as involved.