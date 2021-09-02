Moore Haven— A two-vehicle wreck in claimed the life of a Lake Placid resident on Tuesday afternoon in Glades county. The Florida Highway Patrol report showed the next of kin was notified.
The FHP report does not give identities of those involved in a wreck or the make and model of vehicles until the final report has been approved, which can take a few weeks to months.
FHP lists vehicle one as a truck and “towed trailer” was being driven by 40-year-old man from Miami Gardens. He was driving southbound on US 27 near Wayman Road. Vehicle two was driven by a 53-year-old Lake Placid man in a pickup truck, who was also driving southbound behind vehicle one.
The truck and trailer was driving partially in the outside lane and grassy shoulder on U.S. 27.
According to the report, the front of the pickup truck struck the diver's side rear of the towed trailer. After hitting the back of the trailer the pickup truck's driver lost control and overturned on the driver's side where it came to a rest in the outside lane.
The driver in the truck and trailer brought his vehicle to a controlled stop on the shoulder .
The Lake Placid man was pronounced dead at the scene by county EMS. The driver from Miami Gardens did not have any injuries.
The report showed neither man was wearing a seat belt.