The Lake Placid Marine hitting machine came to life last Monday, as they downed Central Security 25-10. Jeff Lindskoog led the way going 4 for 4 with eight RBIs. Going 3 for 3 were Garry Snyder and Mitch Dallen. Hitting 3 for 4 were Bill Scrase, Paul Marcellus, Mark Milia and Steve Weinzirl. Going 2 for 3 were Sam Crouse and Mo Pier and going 2 for 4 were Ron Hanisch and Gary Vizioli. Central Security coach, Pat Lowe, stated his team seemed not to be able to get timely hits, but is happy with his team as they are giving all they’ve got. Ron Gary is playing stellar defense and Denny Mathew led the hitting going 4 for 4, hitting two doubles and a triple.
Also last Monday, Conley Insurance downed Miller’s Central Air 18-9. Hitting home runs for Conley were Ron Kilburn, Cisco Hernandez and Frank Menendez. Ron Kilburn also went 5 for 5.
On Wednesday, Lake Placid Marine won 12-11. A substitute runner ended Conley’s hope for a victory. The substitute runner was the tying run on third base with two outs. Problem was, he was due up. Since he could not bat, that ended the game with a third out. LP Marine was led in hitting by Paul Marcellus, Mark Milia, Ron Peterson and Mitch Dallen. Cisco Hernandez was 4 for 4 with a homer for Conley Insurance. Norm Grubbs and Bill Gallagher were both 3 for 4.
Lakeside Dermatology ended a six-game losing streak by downing Miller’s Central Air 19-13. For Lakeside, lead-off hitter, Roger Gasperlin, was 5 for 5. Going 4 for 5 was Richard Rucker. Going 3 for 4 were Gary Tankersley and Gene Welbaum. Richard Rivera went 4 for 4 with a double for Miller’s and Jim Polatty went 2 for 3 with a triple.
