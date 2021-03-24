LAKE PLACID — On Monday, Ron Peterson’s second inning grand slam home run led Lake Placid Marine to a 21-20 win over Miller’s Central Air. Others smacking home runs for Marine were Jeff Lindskoog, Paul Marcellus, Mark Milia and Gary Vizioli. Going 4 for 5 for Miller’s were Tom (H20) Waters, Richard Rivera and Elston Hedges.
In the other game, Monday, Central Security downed Lakeside Dermatology 20-14. For Central, Craig Ervin had a double and a home run, Dick Cook had a double and a triple, Stan Schuham and Ken Kirk batted a thousand for the winners. Richard Rucker went 4 for 4 for Lakeside.
On Wednesday, Lake Placid Marine crushed Lakeside Dermatology 23-5. Paul (the Babe) Marcellus went 4 for 4 with 2 home runs, a triple and a double for LP Marine. Jeff Lindskoog also went 4 for 4 with 4 doubles. Ron Peterson had a triple, double and 2 singles. Fred Richardson went 3 for 3 for Lakeside.
On the other field, Central Security squeaked by Conley Insurance 15-14. For Central, Craig Ervin had a home run and Jeff Stanley went 4 for 4 with a triple. For Conley, Cisco Hernandez had 2 home runs and Ron Kilburn and Frank Menendez added a home run for Conley.
