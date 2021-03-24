Central Security Team 2021

The 2021 Central Security Team includes Scorekeeper Bob Asbury, Craig Ervin, Dave LeHue, Ron Gary, Ken Kirk, Dick Cook, Rudy Pribble, Bill DeStefano, Paul Brand, Manager Pat Lowe, Denny Mathew, Don Cunningham and Stan Schuham.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — On March 15, Miller’s Central Air came from behind scoring 11 runs in the last inning to down Lakeside Dermatology 30-26. Miller’s Elston Hedges went 4 for 5 with a home run. Richard Rivera went 4 for 5 with a triple. Jim Nicolet went 5 for 5. Chuck Totten went 4 for 5. Steve Frye went 4 for 5 with a triple. Lakeside’s Gary Tankersley went 4 for 4 with a home run. Jack Smith went 4 for 4. Jim Radcliffe and Bill Todd also homered. Brian Heaphy, Richard Rucker, Tom Trapman and Gene Welbaum all went 4 for 5.

In the other game, played in Lake Placid, Lake Placid Marine won a nail biter over Conley Insurance 20-19. Paul (the Babe) Marcellus hit 3 home runs. Ron Hanisch had 4 RBI’s as he and Ron Peterson and Don Bucher all went 2 for 2. Steve Weinzril smashed a triple in the game. Jeff Lindskoog, Bill Scrase and Mark Melia all went 3 for 4 in the game. Ron Kilburn went 4 for 5 with a triple and a home run for Conley. Cliff Bluml went 4 for 5. Cisco Hernandez, Marty McKee, Bill Gallagher, Bill Card and Quentin Moore all went 3 for 4 for Conley.

On March 17, never say die Miller’s Central Air, once again came from behind in the last inning against Central Security 24-22. Richard Rivera hit for a cycle for Miller’s. Steve Frye went 3 for 3 with 2 walks. Elston Hedges went 4 for 5 with a home run. Also going 4 for 5, was Kelly McMillen, Jim Nicolet and Jim Polatty. For Central, Don Cunningham went 5 for 5. Dick Cook and Craig Ervin went 4 for 4.

On the other field Wednesday, Conley Insurance smashed Lakeside Dermatology 27-13. Ron Kilburn led the hitting machine, Conley, going 4 for 4 with 2 home runs, a triple and a double. Also hitting a thousand in the game, were Cliff Bluml, Cisco Hernandez, Bill Gallagher, Ron Melia, Galo Gonzalez and Quentin Moore. Jim Radcliffe and Jack Smith went 3 for 3 for Lakeside.

For more information about the league, please visit www.lpsoftball.com.