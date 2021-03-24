LAKE PLACID — On March 15, Miller’s Central Air came from behind scoring 11 runs in the last inning to down Lakeside Dermatology 30-26. Miller’s Elston Hedges went 4 for 5 with a home run. Richard Rivera went 4 for 5 with a triple. Jim Nicolet went 5 for 5. Chuck Totten went 4 for 5. Steve Frye went 4 for 5 with a triple. Lakeside’s Gary Tankersley went 4 for 4 with a home run. Jack Smith went 4 for 4. Jim Radcliffe and Bill Todd also homered. Brian Heaphy, Richard Rucker, Tom Trapman and Gene Welbaum all went 4 for 5.
In the other game, played in Lake Placid, Lake Placid Marine won a nail biter over Conley Insurance 20-19. Paul (the Babe) Marcellus hit 3 home runs. Ron Hanisch had 4 RBI’s as he and Ron Peterson and Don Bucher all went 2 for 2. Steve Weinzril smashed a triple in the game. Jeff Lindskoog, Bill Scrase and Mark Melia all went 3 for 4 in the game. Ron Kilburn went 4 for 5 with a triple and a home run for Conley. Cliff Bluml went 4 for 5. Cisco Hernandez, Marty McKee, Bill Gallagher, Bill Card and Quentin Moore all went 3 for 4 for Conley.
On March 17, never say die Miller’s Central Air, once again came from behind in the last inning against Central Security 24-22. Richard Rivera hit for a cycle for Miller’s. Steve Frye went 3 for 3 with 2 walks. Elston Hedges went 4 for 5 with a home run. Also going 4 for 5, was Kelly McMillen, Jim Nicolet and Jim Polatty. For Central, Don Cunningham went 5 for 5. Dick Cook and Craig Ervin went 4 for 4.
On the other field Wednesday, Conley Insurance smashed Lakeside Dermatology 27-13. Ron Kilburn led the hitting machine, Conley, going 4 for 4 with 2 home runs, a triple and a double. Also hitting a thousand in the game, were Cliff Bluml, Cisco Hernandez, Bill Gallagher, Ron Melia, Galo Gonzalez and Quentin Moore. Jim Radcliffe and Jack Smith went 3 for 3 for Lakeside.
