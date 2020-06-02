LAKE PLACID — MidFlorida Credit Union at 6 N. Main Ave. will be making a move, albeit a very short one, to 611 E. Interlake Blvd., which was the old SunTrust building. The credit union will open sometime in the first half of 2021, according to MidFlorida President Steve Moseley.
The company closed on the property on April 17. Moseley said the current bank on Main will remain open until the branch on Interlake Boulevard opens.
“There will be no interruption in services,” he said. “We will keep the drive-through and hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.”
Good news, popcorn Fridays will continue also.
Technically, the building’s entrances and egress’ are on Interlake Boulevard and Waldo Aliff Avenue. But the building is located on the corner of Interlake and U.S. 27 and is very visible from the busy highway.
Moseley said the reason for the move is to increase the credit union’s visibility. MidFlorida is aiming to put its brick and mortar offices on U.S. 27. A branch in Haines City is also making the move to front U.S. 27.
The current staff will be kept on after the move. Moseley said they will take time to freshen up the old building and put up MidFlorida’s signage. The SunTrust building has been sitting empty for years. Retail banking and mortgages will be available at the Interlake location, just as they are at the Main Avenue location.
There will not be a community room in the new location. Currently, the Main Avenue building has a large room that civic groups use for meetings.
The room has also been used to house the Caladium Festival arts and floral arrangements during the festival. The Caladium Festival has been canceled this year.
Moseley said the Main Avenue building will be for sale or possibly available as a lease. The Main Avenue building has more square footage and the total assessed value is $532,649, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s report. The new location on Interlake Boulevard and U.S. 27 has a total assessed value of $676,109.