LAKE PLACID — The Town of Murals has added a new creation to its long list of artistic walls. Artist Keith Goodson expects to soon be finished with the mural on the western wall of the new First Insurance of Lake Placid building, which was the old Town Hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd.
The mural is a legacy of Ralph Donald Cram and depicts his dedication to the youth of Lake Placid and the game he loved the most, baseball. “Don,” as he was known to his friends died on March 18, 2021. In his wake he left many athletes who felt he was not just a sports coach but a life coach as well.
Goodson started the mural on Feb. 10 and feels it should be completed by the end of this week. It has not been officially named yet but Lake Placid Mural Society President Jennifer Bush anticipates it being named in time for the dedication. As of Tuesday, no date was set for the dedication but it will be announced on the mural society website at lpfla.com.
Goodson said he thought this is the 21st mural he has done in Lake Placid through the mural society. He has refreshed just about all the murals in town and has done several murals inside businesses and for residents.
“The Lake Placid Mural Society is honored to once again work with artist Keith Goodson to produce a mural that honors the life and contributions of Lake Placid resident Don Cram. Mr. Cram played in integral part of developing the Lake Placid baseball fields as well as playing a vital roll in the lives of many local young men,” Bush said. “We look forward to seeing the completed mural and know it will touch so many lives.”
Cram was integral in creating the Lake June Ball Fields that exists today. He and others rolled up their sleeves and poured their hearts into the complex, which the mural shows. Cram shut down his own business for 18 months to ensure the schedule and quality of construction were adhered to.
The mural also shows Cram coaching a young man and several other baseball players hustling. Goodson estimated the size of the mural to be about 38 feet wide and 8 feet tall.
Hosmer “Hoz” Compton approached him about painting the mural last year.
There were several sponsors to the mural including Scott and Tracy Seignious, DJ and Lisa Smiling, Perry Mason III, Hoz Compton and Laurie Slade.