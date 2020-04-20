LAKE PLACID — Anyone who has lived long enough in the Town of Murals and unincorporated Lake Placid knows about the Noon Rotary’s annual Wild Game Dinner. Some have heard about the giant fundraiser, and many (over 800) residents have attended in December. The proceeds raised from the event stay in the community.
This year, due to the coronavirus and stay at home orders, giving back to the community looks a little bit different. Lake Placid Noon Rotary Treasurer Norma Rizer said the club’s board brainstormed ideas. They decided they will be spending thousands supporting local businesses and those workers are “essential.” In essence it’s a win-win situation for the recipients and the businesses.
One example she gives is donating to the Golden Corral owners. The family who owns the restaurant feeds hundreds of meals to families in need every night at 6 p.m. The Rotarians also purchased dinners for AdventHealth Lake Placid employees from Beef O’Brady’s in town whose staff delivered the meals.
Publix, Winn Dixie and area pharmacies employees were treated to pizza dinners. The club will be helping to stock the Dragon’s Den Pantry at Lake Placid Middle School by providing funds to Michael Ridgeway. A healthy check was also sent to the Heartland Food Bank for its efforts in feeding those in need.
Rizer said they would soon be in talks with other local companies such as Positive Medical Transport in order to determine if there is any way they can support them. The club is also supporting its President Patty McFetridge who has been very busy sewing face masks for friends, families, first responders and medical caregivers.
“We wanted to take funds from the Wild Game Dinner and help those who have been impacted by the coronavirus,” Rizer said. “It’s not about how much money we spend; we are hoping to inspire others to give locally. The businesses need our help. Essential workers should know that they are appreciated.”