LAKE PLACID — The Town Council approved wording to the town’s comprehensive plan that underscores property rights of the town’s citizens.
The wording, which the Florida Legislature requires municipalities around the state to adopt, requires the following rights of property owners:
- to physically possess and control his or her interests in the property, including easements, leases or mineral rights.
- to use, maintain, develop and improve his or her property for personal use or for the use of any other person, subject to state law and local ordinances.
- to exclude others from the property to protect the owner’s possessions and property.
- to dispose of his or her property through sale or gift.
Melanie Culpepper, the town’s planner, recommended the council adopt the amendment.
“We kept it simple to get it adopted and later if we wanted to we can make changes to it,” she said of the Lake Placid Planning Agency’s discussion on the amendment. The LPA is a citizen board that reviews proposed changes to the town’s rules for where and when things can be built.
Council members, however, argued that the town already honors property rights and questioned the origin of the requirement.
“We already have real strong property rights,” Councilwoman Debra Anne Worley said. “What caused this, any idea?”
According to legal analysts, the new wording specifically mentions mineral rights found underground because it was written by state representatives from Collier County. A business owned by the Collier family manages the rights to oil reserves near Big Cypress National Preserve and the Florida Panther environment.
Environmentalists consider the region ground-zero in the battle to protect vanishing species. To be fair, Collier Enterprises and its companies donated hundreds of thousands of acres of land to the panther preserve and other protected areas in South Florida. The companies also helped write legislation protecting those lands.
Florida state lawmakers believe the latest property rights wording will further strengthen Bert J. Harris Jr. Act, which seeks to protect property owners against municipalities that “inordinately burden” their likelihood to benefit from their property. (The act is named after its sponsor, the father of present Lake Placid Town Attorney Bert Harris III.)
The failure to adopt the new language could affect the town’s standing when it seeks state adoption of its future comprehensive plans, one council member said.
“We have to adopt this,” Councilman Ray Royce said. “If we want to send up any changes to our comprehensive plan.”
Council members say the town’s comprehensive plan already seeks to protect the rights of residential and commercial property owners.
“We already take property rights into account,” Mayor John Holbrook said. “This just beefs it up a little bit more.”