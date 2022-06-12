LAKE PLACID — Scheduled for the late game on Friday as the second game in the Dixie Ozone Tournament, it became a really late game as a three hour plus delay kept the Lake Placid and Moore Haven Ozone All-Stars off the field until nearly 9:30 pm.
Lake Placid finally won with a 4 inning 10-0 decision that ended nearly 11:30 pm, but Moore Haven did not make it easy early for Lake Placid.
Starting pitcher for Lake Placid, Logan Sartori, struck out the first eight batters he faced before being pulled in the third inning on his ninth batter due to pitch counts.
During that time, Lake Placid scored a run in both the first and second innings to take and give Sartori a 2-0 lead.
In the first inning, Easton Duncan beat out an infield single to short and later scored on a groundball back to the pitcher to give Lake Placid a 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid scored another run in the second inning as Colton Shives hit a two-out single and scored on a double by Gavin Kennedy to make the score 2-0.
While the Lake Placid pitchers continued to hold the Moore Haven hitter hitless, Lake Placid adding three more runs in the bottom of the third.
After a leadoff single by Duncan, Sartori reached after being hit by a pitch and would both score on a triple by Griffin von Merveldt as Lake Placid took a 4-0 lead.
Griffin later scored on a ground ball to third to extend Lake Placid’s lead to 5-0 after three innings.
Lake Placid would finish the game in the bottom of the fourth with five runs.
Highlighted with a double by Kennedy and singles by Kale Wirick and von Merveldt, the winning run scored an error that allowed Eli Maulden to score to end the game with Lake Placid winning 10-0.
The Lake Placid pitchers combined for a no hitter and struck out eleven batters of a possible 12 outs.
Lake Placid advanced in the winner’s bracket and were scheduled to play Sebring on Saturday after Sebring beat Avon Park Saturday morning.