LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid woman was hit by a car as she was attempting to cross U.S. 27 near East Interlake Boulevard on Wednesday night. The woman had non-life threatening injuries.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said he is not releasing the names of the pedestrian or the motorist while the investigation was ongoing on Thursday. Fansler said the woman left Walgreen’s and attempted to cross U.S. 27 with the shopping cart she obtained from the store. A motorist on East Interlake Boulevard made a right (south) turn onto U.S. 27 and hit the woman.
Capt. Mark Schneider said the incident took place at 8:45 p.m. He also stated the woman was transported to AdventHealth Lake Placid where she was receiving treatment for a jaw fracture.
The incident is still under under investigation and any charges will come at its conclusion.