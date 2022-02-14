LAKE PLACID — Police Chief James Fansler is asking the Town Council for a little help as the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office outbids his department for new officers with pay.
“This is beginning to impact the police department,” Fansler wrote in his request to the council. The council will discuss his request at its regular monthly meeting tonight. “Larger organizations have increased their starting pay and offered starting incentives nearing $5,000 to recruit officers.”
At this point, the Lake Placid Police Department has one vacancy, but will have another vacancy if the Sheriff’s Office successfully hires one of his officers away, Fansler wrote.
To retain officers, Fansler is asking the council to let him raise one officer’s pay to $18.42 – which is starting pay at the Sheriff’s Office – from $16.74 he presently makes. The chief also wants to raise a second officer’s salary to $19.13 from $18.74, which is “still less than a three-year deputy makes.”
“Both officers are well-worth maintaining,” Fansler argues.
The meeting is today at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27, Lake Placid.