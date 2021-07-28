LAKE PLACID — Police Chief James Fansler is asking the Town Council for new equipment for his officers.
Fansler, whose proposed budget for 2021-22 is at $797,817, told the council at its July 21 budget hearing that the body cameras and hand-held radios his officers use have aged out.
“The current models are obsolete,” Fansler said of his body cameras. “We are trying to piecemeal them together as much as possible.”
Radios and cameras aren’t the only items that need replacing, he said.
“It is not often that the department requests such items. However, current equipment is aging and becoming obsolete,” Fansler said in response to questions from the Highlands News-Sun.
According to Fansler, Tasers, radios and body cameras top the list of items the department needs.
The cameras, which police departments nationwide are adopting, have been worn by Lake Placid police officers when answering calls since April 2014. They are not turned on unless they are on a call or other incident and do not run continuously. The department downloads and stores each officer’s body camera footage every day, Fansler said.
The cameras the eight officers wear are at least five years old.
“We need to upgrade each of the eight cameras at a cost of $731 each, or $5,848 for eight,” Fansler said.
As for Tasers, also known as stun guns, the department is still wearing ones they bought in 2014, about seven years ago.
“Our officers carry and train with less-lethal options such as conducted electronic weapons, commonly referred to as Tasers,” the chief said.
He wants council to approve $18,863 to pay for eight Taser 7 systems, with an initial request of $5,422 this year and $3,360 over the next four years.
Lake Placid residents may not know it, but the officers do not have in-car radios and rely on less-expensive hand-held radios. Nevertheless, Fansler is asking for new hand-held radios for his officers.
The new models will remove a safety issue officer face: radio calls that break up and become undecipherable. The new radios can filter noise that hampers communications, he said.
“To replace all current Motorola XTS radios with APX Motorola radios would cost approximately $28,175,” he said. “We are requesting $8,800 for two radios this year, which will bring us to three APX radios and five remaining officers using the older XTS radio.”