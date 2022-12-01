LAKE PLACID — Century 21 Lake & Land Myers Realty hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, marking its official grand opening. The new owner and broker, Jack Myers, and other agents welcomed neighbors to their reception at 124 E. Interlake Blvd.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was presided over by the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush, wielding a very large, very sharp pair of scissors. A reception was held in the office with champagne and other beverages and a brunch spread.

