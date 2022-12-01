LAKE PLACID — Century 21 Lake & Land Myers Realty hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, marking its official grand opening. The new owner and broker, Jack Myers, and other agents welcomed neighbors to their reception at 124 E. Interlake Blvd.
The ribbon cutting ceremony was presided over by the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush, wielding a very large, very sharp pair of scissors. A reception was held in the office with champagne and other beverages and a brunch spread.
The business may have a new name, owner and look, but the same Realtors who are your friends and neighbors are still inside to handle your real estate needs. The current agency had its birth when three women founded Lake & Land Realty and grew to 11 employees in 2020 to 22 agents currently.
Business Manager Harelis Santis was very positive about the new owner and being a part of Century 21.
“This will propel our agents globally with the support and tools of Century 21 but keep it local,” she said.
Myers owns other offices in Winter Haven, Haines City, Auburndale and Mount Dora. He said he bought the Lake Placid location “because of the culture of the office.”
“They are my kind of people,” Myers said. “”It was a good fit.”
The lobby was decked out for the holidays and many guests took photos by the Christmas tree. Others put new, unwrapped toys under the tree for the Rudolph Round-Up the office staff is collecting for. They will collect toys until Dec. 10. Century 21 also registered guests for a seven-day resort get-away.
Christina Lee from Central Florida Flooring was in attendance. She said the real estate agents attended the ribbon cutting at her office and she wanted to support them in the same way. Joanie Mains heard about the event through the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club meeting. She decided to attend and show her support for her friends.
Office Manager Lori Hiller and self-proclaimed “chaos coordinator” said the giveaways were $10 gift cards from the local businesses. Hiller said it was “all about being local.”
“It’s very exciting to stay ‘small town’ and have access to the planet,” she said about the change to Century 21.