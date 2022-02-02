SEBRING — If someone wants to develop land around Lake Placid, they now must conform to the same rules as anyone within the town limits.
That came with the Board of County Commissioners’ recent approval of land development regulation (LDR) changes under the Lake Placid Regional Plan, the last piece of a partnership between Highlands County Government and the Town of Lake Placid.
The new rules will govern land development from State Road 70 north to Lake Apthorpe and Lake Francis, excluding the major platted subdivisions of Highlands Park Estates, Leisure Lakes, Placid Lakes and Sun ‘n Lakes South.
Bert J. Harris III, attorney for the Town of Lake Placid, told commissioners that the process started in 2005 as a joint town and county effort to guide growth in the greater Lake Placid area.
“The first comment or concern was to protect existing and vested property rights,” Harris said. “That’s why you do not see the repeal of a zoning issue before you today.”
Instead, he said, it was an overlay to guide future development. Most of the land affected by any changes was agricultural in 2005, Harris said. The Department of Community Affairs at that time had stopped “all of the county” from changing comprehensive plans to allow development, Harris said, based on the agency’s position that Highlands County had a surplus of platted lots.
However, the DCA applauded the Regional Plan, which employed the Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC) to design it. The first part of implementation was having the town and county modify their respective comprehensive plans, done several years ago, Harris said.
The second part would have the town and county adopt regulations to enforce those plans, Harris said. The Town Council did that several years ago, Harris said. The newly-approved county portion makes up 90% of the plan.
With matching rules and comprehensive plans, developers can’t play one local government or another to get better land rights, Harris said. Annexed or not, the rules are the same.
One rule states that when someone develops land, they consent to annex into the town, which will provide municipal services, taking stress off the county, Harris said. Other rules address residential density and commercial intensity.
“We capped both of those,” Harris said.
In exchange for the density and intensity allowances, Harris said, landowners must make concessions, such as providing right of way for future roads, land for schools and fire stations, and standards for the size and type of lake access that a new subdivision might have, to respect the rights of adjacent homeowners.
Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, deputy director of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, said the maximum net density, based on the combined area of lots, is 12 units per acre.
Effectively, she said, the plan will not allow any new RV or mobile home parks if the landowner doesn’t already have the zoning. Also, buildings may be no taller than 128 feet, and although big-box stores are allowed, they have to have small-town characteristic façades.
She said the plan also requires frontage and backage roads along with shared access between adjacent businesses, to help keep traffic off U.S. 27.
“I think that the county should also consider frontage and backage roads in places that we can,” said Arlene Tuck, county commissioner and former town councilwoman. “It would lower our accidents.”
She also said she loved the plan’s sign ordinances and requirements for underground utilities, to mitigate disaster power outages.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was amazed at the collaboration between the town, county, regional and private owners.
“This is the way city and county government and outside planners should work,” Roberts said.