LAKE PLACID — Residents will soon see a truck dropping off a new trash can at their homes.
The town, planning for the day when it buys a side-loading trash truck, will order 700, 95-gallon injection mold trash cans for 650 residences.
OCM Solutions LLC will provide the cans at a cost of $57 per can, plus $6,400 for distributing the cans to residences from a flatbed.
The cans will have black lids and have the metal bar by which side-loading trucks can grab and lift the cans. The cans then tip downward, emptying the trash automatically into the truck’s bed.
The town’s seal – “Lake Placid, Fla, Caladium Capital of the World” – will be stamped in white foil on the side of the cans.
Public Works Director Alan Keefer told the Town Council on Sept. 13 that the town’s trash pickup is reaching its own tipping point; that the present truck and crew isn’t able to do it quickly enough to make the landfill at the end of the day. The automated lift truck is much faster and less expensive.
“We will soon get to a point where we can’t handle it,” Keefer told them. “We need to get these cans to get the job done; we have to go this route. I anticipate another year or so wheeling the cans to the back of the truck.”
Each of the cans will have a stamped message on the top describing pickup times and directions for what can go in the can. The town will advertise the arrival of the cans to ensure rental owners are informed of the use of the cans.
Rather than tan and black or bright blue or yellow, Councilman Greg Sapp urged dark green trash cans with black lids to avoid the eyesores the brighter colors create “countywide.”
The cans should start arriving in the next 30-60 days, Keefer told the Town Council. He recommended OCM Solutions Inc. after receiving bids from two other companies. OCM Solutions offered to distribute the cans, something that will save the town money, Keefer said.