LAKE PLACID — Sleepy roadway Tobler Boulevard NW in Placid Lakes is just that. It is usually a quiet street bicycle riders enjoy. Last Saturday it seemed like the entrance to an NFL parking lot. It was the location of the now famous Lake Placid Noon Rotary Club’s annual Wild Game Dinner.
Hundreds of cars pulled into the cow field which became a parking lot. From there they walked or received a shuttle ride into a woods, literally turned into a small city. Tent after tent filled the woods. And the smell of great (wild) food filled the air. Bands, Crooked Creek and Ryzn Zouls filled the air with music. Beer flowed, friends met and the moon shown down on a true Central Florida night on the town. Dave Onsted of Lite FM 105.7 served as Master of Ceremony.
For $100 bucks you experienced a food lover’s delight. You could try everything from gator tail to quail; from roast hog to catfish; from jambalaya to venison — totaling 12 selections not counting the wide selection of desserts. Or you could just chow down on one of your favorites and wash it all down with a beer, wine or a soft drink.
Elite tickets went for $200 bucks. One company purchased 30+ $200 tickets to give to their employees. Those guests were offered preferred parking, their own private tent, top of the shelf liquor and gourmet appetizers provided by Morty & Edna’s located in Lake Placid’s Journal Plaza. One lucky couple won a Caribbean cruise for two.
All guests received a commemorative T-shirt and a chance to win an array of door prizes. The theme stepped back into the 60’s and was appropriately labeled, “Peace, Love & Wild Game.” The live and silent auction offered an opportunity to bid on a week stay at an Upper New York cabin, a lottery ticket tree, a booze wagon, a Rolling Stones autographed guitar and a LeBron James “23” Jersey. There seemed to be an item for everyone.
A BBQ grill that resembled a full grown steer was donated. Their owner and donor purchased it for $800 bucks. Rotarian Farmer Phil Bennett said, “I bet we get double that at the live auction.”
Club president Pam Brewer welcomed the guests at dusk and asked all to stand to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, a custom done to begin each Rotary meeting. The sheriffs department had two detectives, Cloud Chris & Melissa Kurtz on special duty in case of any emergency.
Donations from over 50 sponsors added to the $360,000 raised over the past 16 years that support over 27 charities and area non-profits. The club will also use the proceeds to present 14 $1,000 scholarships to Lake Placid High School Seniors. The Explorer Post 2247 sponsored by the Highlands County Sheriffs department provided the shuttle service from the parking lot to the food tents. The generous tips went to their program.
The Wild Game dinner is the Lake Placid Noon Rotary’s major fundraiser, taking hundreds of volunteers. Volunteer Lorri Lammie summed it up perfectly. “Rotary does wonders for our community and I was happy to be apart of it.”