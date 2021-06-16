LAKE PLACID — The Town Council is bucking a Highland County Board of Commissioners staff plan to charge Lake Placid and other municipalities for picking up downed branches and other storm debris.
Washington and Tallahassee reimburse Florida counties for a portion of cleanup costs after hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and other natural disasters. In a proposal the County Commission could consider in coming weeks, Highlands County could begin charging such towns as Lake Placid, Sebring, and Avon Park to cover cleanup expenses that are not reimbursed.
However, Lake Placid residents already pay a county tax that covers such expenses, Town Attorney Bert Harris said. He and Town Council members said the proposal amounts to the double taxing of town residents.
“The county staff is proposing that the county pick up the debris and we pay all un-reimbursed county expenses,” Harris said during Monday night’s regular council meeting. “As it now stands, the county pays that expense for every other parcel in the county.”
To that end, the council passed a resolution with its own proposal: that the county continue what it has been doing — performing debris removal from within Lake Placid town limits at county expense.
The resolution passed 4-0 at the regular meeting Monday night expresses the council’s discontent.
“The property owners within the Town of Lake Placid pay the same county property tax and are entitled to the same county services as received by citizens not within the municipalities,” the resolution sates. “It is unfair to require the town taxpayers to pay county taxes and additionally, the cost of disaster debris removal.”
Harris is not sure how the county will respond.
“Either way, we want the county to do the debris pickup; we’re saying, ‘Guys this is something you’ve always done for us, you ought to continue to do the pickup and seek reimbursement elsewhere.’”
Council members plan to attend the County Commission meeting when the debris fee comes up for a vote.
Under the County Commission staff’s proposal, county contractors would remove fallen trees, branches, and other storm detritus removed from city streets and rights of way, then seek federal or state reimbursement for the work. Lake Placid and other towns would provide the county a map of city property and educate their residents on proper manner on preparation and placement of debris for pickup. After Washington and Tallahassee reimburse Highlands County (which the county admits could take years), the county would then bill Lake Placid and other towns for their share of un-reimbursed costs.
The debate over cleanup costs represents more than small potatoes: Highlands County suffered several disasters in the past few years, including direct hits by Hurricanes Charley, Frances, Jeanne and Irma. That’s why the town’s resolution contains some “honey.”
“After each disaster, the county did a magnificent job of promptly and efficiently removing the disaster related debris from the entire county, including all three municipalities,” the Lake Placid resolution reads.
Harris admits, however, that the town may have little choice in the matter.
“Lake Placid will capitulate and pay the county,” he said. “We cannot afford to remove all that debris ourselves and will not seek reimbursement on our own.”