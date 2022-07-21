LAKE PLACID – Residents of Lake Placid would probably agree crime is relatively low in the tiny town. However, recent burglaries and an armed robbery have proven the Town of Murals is not immune from the criminal element.
The latest incident in the spate of crime was just before 9 p.m. on July 18 at Advance Auto Parts at 799 U.S. 27, according to Lake Placid Police Department Chief James Fansler. This crime is different than the previous two burglaries as the suspect was armed with a handgun and entered an occupied business. The store closed at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The stores employees were held in a restroom while the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers and left. The employees were not physically harmed and the weapon was not discharged Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman said.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Black male “wearing a knit hat pulled down over his eyes with holes cut to see through,” Fansler said in an email.
Previously, at 1:30 a.m. On July 17, LPPD arrived at an attempted burglary at Raceway gas station at 781 U.S. 27. Security surveillance footage shows the suspect arriving in what law enforcement feels is a white or light color Kia Soul. The car parked out of view of the camera .
The suspect is seen on video attempting to use a pry bar on the front door to the business. He was unsuccessful in his attempts and left in the Kia. The video indicates there was someone in the driver's seat.
LEO said the suspect “appears to be a heavyset Black man."
With nothing to show for his efforts, police believe the same suspect tried the Citgo station at 1070 U.S. 27. The suspect allegedly broke the glass in the front door of the business and entered. The man found cash and coin rolls which were left unsecured, Fansler said. The man took the money and left out the door with the broken glass and motioned for the driver to pick him up.
Troutman said it is unknown at this time if these crimes were related to a rash of other similar burglaries committed in the county around the same time frame. They are looking into any connections and the investigation is active.
He is urging all business owners to invest in a quality security system with high resolution cameras. Troutman also said he wished there was an ordinance requiring a security system as part of obtaining a business license. Insurance companies might give a discount if there is a system in place and owners should look into it.
Lighting is important the Sargent said. Leaving a light on will deter criminals.
“You have to look less inviting than the other businesses on the street,” Troutman said. "If business A is well lit and criminals see cameras and business B is not as secure, the criminal will go for business B,” Troutman offered as an example.
Anyone with surveillance videos or information in the cases is asked to call Troutman at 863-699-3757. To remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477. You could earn a cash reward.
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is also investigating burglaries that occurred around the same dates. Information was provided by HCSO was limited due to their computers being hacked. On the night of July 16, a smash and grab at the Kissimmee Fishing Resort on State Road 70. The Public Information Officer said the thieve(s) got away with a small amount of cash.
Rodney's Marathon at 1445 U.S. 27 S. in Lake Placid.
Later, about 2 a.m. Is when the Lake Placid Citgo was hit. That same morning, about 2:30 a.m., 7 Days gas station at 107 U.S. 27 in Avon Park was hit and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call 863-402-7200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers.