LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies were busy over the weekend in the south end of the county. Two shootings took place in Lake Placid within about 12 hours of each other on Saturday and Sunday.
HCSO officials stated Sunday’s shooting left one man dead while The Saturday shooting victim is in critical condition. Both shootings remain under investigation. Scott Dressel, HCSO public information officer, stated the shootings are unrelated.
The first shooting took place at the BP gas station on the southwest corner of U.S. 27 and State Road 70. According to HCSO, the call came in at 11:39 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found 42-year-old Manuel Benitez Reyes Guzman, of Lake Placid, in a vehicle with a gunshot to the head.
Guzman was airlifted to a trauma center in Fort Myers in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, he remained in critical condition.
Dressel said a verbal altercation preceded the gunshot. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Witnesses gave varying descriptions of the vehicle the suspect took off in.
The second shooting was called in at 11:21 a.m. Sunday on the 13000 block of Josephine Avenue in the Highway Park subdivision. The homicide took place very near a church that HCSO said was in session. Deputies were still on the scene Sunday afternoon and few details were released as of press time.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or reach them by email at heartlandcrime stoppers.org.