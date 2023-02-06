LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies were busy over the weekend in the south end of the county. Two shootings took place in Lake Placid within about 12 hours of each other on Saturday and Sunday.

HCSO officials stated Sunday’s shooting left one man dead while The Saturday shooting victim is in critical condition. Both shootings remain under investigation. Scott Dressel, HCSO public information officer, stated the shootings are unrelated.

