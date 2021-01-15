Lake Placid Senior Softball opened its 29th season on Jan. 11 at Highlands County Sports Complex. Men 60 and over will compete through March with games starting at 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
On Monday, the five-team league saw Central Security beating Conley 22-16. Dick Cook and Don Cunningham had four hits, with Denny Mathew and Stan Schuham adding triples for the winner. Frank Menendez added a triple and Ron Kilburn and Bill Gallagher had five hits each for Conley.
Last year's championship sponsored team, Lake Placid Marine, put it to Lakeside Dermatology 20-9. Garry Snyder had a home run and five hits for the winners with Ron Peterson also contributing five hits. George Hartman smashed a double for Lakeside.
In Wednesday's action, Central Security squeaked by LP Marine 17-15. Stan Schuham smashed a home run and Denny Mathew hit two triples while going 4 for 4. Dick Cook also had four hits for the winners. Paul Marcellus and Mark Milia had triples while Ron Peterson and Mo Pier had four hits for LP Marine.
The Miller's Softball Team “never say die” attitude bested Conley 22-20. The game was 20-16 with Conley leading going into the last inning. Miller tied the game in the top of the inning and shut down Conley in the bottom of the inning. Miller's scored two more in the extra inning and once again held Conley from crossing the plate. Elston Hedges, Jim Polatty and Richard Rivera had triples for Miller. Ron Kilburn had a home run and Frank Menendez had a three-bagger for Conley.
Monday, January 18, no games will be played as we observe Martin Luther King Jr.
Day. Games will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 20.